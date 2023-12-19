Arizona Football has busy day, receives three Commitments
With early signing day just around the corner, Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football had a big day, receiving three commitments on Monday.
Even though Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football are still preparing for its upcoming bowl game against Oklahoma next week, the Wildcats' recruiting efforts are not slowing down by any means.
Early signing day is on Wednesday and the Wildcats just finished playing host to several recruits over the weekend.
And luckily for us, it was a huge success as three players in attendance this weekend made their commitments public!
Making news via social media, Arizona Football added three players to its 2024 recruiting class!
Bryce Butler
First up was Bryce Butler! A junior college defensive tackle from Garden City Community College (Garden City, KS), Bryce is a player who seemed to pick up a lot of steam over the last couple of weeks.
He was first to commit on the day as he made his decision known via social media, officially picked the Wildcats despite reportedly receiving interest from USF, Ball State, Buffalo, and Mississippi State among several others.
Standing a massive, 6-feet-5-inches and weighing 295 pounds, Bryce was a productive player at Garden City C.C. where he accumulated 28 tackles (10 solo), 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Jack Luttrell
The second commitment on the day was former Tennessee safety Jack Luttrell.
A former standout athlete at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, GA, Jack initially committed to Tennessee in the 2023 class, but after seeing limited action and redshirting with the Volunteers this past season, he decided to enter the portal and explore his options.
Luckily for us, his options included Tucson, AZ as he too announced his decision via social media, officially committing to the Cats. For Arizona, he will bring immediate depth to the Cats' secondary.
Rahshawn Clark
The last commitment of the day came from former California commitment, Rahshawn Clark.
A highly-touted four-star prospect in the class of 2024, Clark flipped his commitment from Cal to Arizona, and coming in, he can play a few different positions; however, it seems likely he will play defensive back for the Wildcats.
Standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, Clark is a nice, early signing day surprise for the Cats, and his addition will truly help bolster the Wildcats' secondary.
Early Signing Day is just days away and I am certain that the Wildcats will see a bit more movement in its recruiting class for 2024, and we are excited to see how things play out!
