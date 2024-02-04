Arizona Football's Wiley, Morgan boost NFL Draft stock during Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
Unfortunately, Cowing had the worst week of the three former Arizona players to take on the Senior Bowl. It started at the weigh-in, where he clocked a height of 5-foot-8 and a weight of 165 pounds — a far cry from the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound frame listed on Arizona's 2023 roster. To make it worse, his week was cut short by an apparent right leg injury on the second day of practice on Thursday.
That said, though, he posted some impressive reps in the time he spent on the practice field. A practice week that featured a fantastic in-route where the quarterback sold him out, him turning Penn State's Kalen King into burnt toast, and a gorgeous one-handed snag helped offset some of the setbacks he faced. Plus, "ball don't lie", as they say, and Cowing's impressive production over the last three seasons for Arizona speaks for itself.
Despite the abridged outing, Cowing could be a target for a pair of playmaker-needy teams in the AFC: the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Plus, his smaller stature actually draws favorable comparisons to a player that faced similar concerns coming out of the University of Houston in 2022: the Houston Texans' Tank Dell, who measured in at an identical 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds during last year's NFL Combine.