Arizona Football's Wiley, Morgan boost NFL Draft stock during Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
Wiley didn't see the field for the game on Sunday, which was a shame considering the week of practice he had. During the weigh-in, he posted the expected numbers: 5-foot-10 and just shy of 210 pounds. Thankfully, it wasn't too shy of the 6-foot and 215 pounds listed on the roster, and could actually be in his benefit.
With what Wiley's projected role is at the next level, these are ideal measurables. He's a thick, sturdy player that has a low center of gravity without being criminally small like J.J. Taylor is. However, his most valuable asset is his receiving ability out of the backfield, and that was on full display during the practices.
Despite not seeing the field, he was still voted as the top running back on the American Team — which featured Kentucky's Ray Davis as well — by his linebacker teammates. This speaks well to his character and will undoubtedly be a good sign to NFL coaches that may be looking to add high-upside depth to their running back room.