Arizona Football's Wiley, Morgan boost NFL Draft stock during Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
As expected, Morgan held his own during the week and continued making his case to be a first-round pick. He was the only former Wildcat to suit up for the televised game on Sunday. He was heavily featured in the one-on-one drills, where he looked as good as he had all season (aside from losing a few reps to Kansas' Austin Booker). Despite the offensive line not doing much in terms of highlight clips, one still emerged of him knocking a Michigan played flat on his rear end.
He's been fielding questions from teams about the possibility of sliding inside to guard, but this is all part of the process. The vast majority of collegiate offensive linemen who aren't blue-chip guaranteed first-round talents at the bookend position have to suffer through these kinds of questions. He profiles as a tackle at the next level, with the size and athleticism to develop into a stalwart in the trenches at the NFL level.
Draft analysts have Morgan firmly entrenched as one of the top 8-10 tackles in a class that's loaded at the position. Offensive tackle — specifically the injury-prone Tyron Smith — is a nagging area of concern for the Dallas Cowboys. Another NFC East squad in the Philadelphia Eagles may look to plan ahead and have him learn a thing or two from Lane Johnson before retirement claims him.
