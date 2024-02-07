Arizona Football mock draft: Best fits and stock check after the Senior Bowl
Jordan Morgan is a lock to go in the first two rounds, but how did Arizona's other players fare down in Mobile?
By Mason Duhon
College football all-star bowl week is officially in the books, and Arizona Football fans finally have something to look forward to. In recent years, the University of Arizona has garnered a reputation as a basketball school with a football program that's middling at best. The highest-drafted prospect out of Tucson in the last 10 years was when the Chicago Bears drafted Kadeem Carey in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. That's all about to change with the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though Arizona didn't have any players repping the A in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a program-record four seniors were invited to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl. Tight end Tanner McLachlan had to pass on the opportunity due to an unspecified injury sustained while training, but left tackle Jordan Morgan, wide receiver Jacob Cowing, and running back Michael Wiley all made it down to Mobile, Alabama, to showcase their skills.
Though the 2024 NFL Draft is still a few months away, let's take a look at who lived up to their billing. Spoiler alert: everybody who made it to Mobile is heading back to Tucson in a better position than they arrived in.