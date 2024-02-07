Arizona Football mock draft: Best fits and stock check after the Senior Bowl
Jordan Morgan is a lock to go in the first two rounds, but how did Arizona's other players fare down in Mobile?
By Mason Duhon
Morgan lies on the fringes of being a first-round talent — Pro Football Focus has him graded as the 28th-best prospect in the class. That said, this is an extremely deep offensive tackle class; CBS and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm project eight to be taken in the first round. Though it remains to be seen if he'll be taken in the first round, he's a lock to be selected in the first 50 picks.
The outlook on Morgan seems to be split: some think he's just fine as a tackle prospect, while others think he should slide inside to guard. Either way, the Green Bay Packers could use his services. The offensive line depth is waning, and current left tackle David Bakhtiari isn't getting any younger or less injury-prone. With former seventh-rounder Rasheed Walker taking the left tackle position in his stead, Morgan could find an opportunity right away. He could also compete with Zach Tom to start at right tackle and get Tom kicked inside to right guard if Bakhtiari is back and healthy.
Regardless of whether he's an interior lineman or on one of the bookends, he profiles as an athletic road grader for the running game. He times his jump with the snap at a high level and gets to defenders quickly with heavy hands. His near-6-foot-5 and 310-plus-pound frame is dangerous when on the move, and he can reach his landmarks quickly and erase any defenders occupying the space. He has room to grow in his pass protection, mostly due to a limited range and choppy feet, but he still holds his own against straight-on rushes where he just has to get his hands on the rusher.