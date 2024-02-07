Arizona Football mock draft: Best fits and stock check after the Senior Bowl
Jordan Morgan is a lock to go in the first two rounds, but how did Arizona's other players fare down in Mobile?
By Mason Duhon
There are other fits for Cowing out there, namely the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, but this just feels like it makes the most sense. Despite his Senior Bowl week being cut short by an apparent leg injury, he did enough to secure a mid-round draft pick and this would be a picture-perfect fit. After all, we all know what happened the last time Andy Reid chose to swing on a 5-foot-8 wide receiver in the middle rounds.
It's no secret that the Chiefs are in dire need of receiving talent not named Travis Kelce, and this pick would likely be a double-dip at the position. Rashee Rice had a promising rookie season and could develop even further, but Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney have no business being the WR2 and WR3 for a Super Bowl-caliber squad. Even behind them, Marques Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman have been uninspiring and haven't lived up to their billing. Cowing would likely see the field right away in place of Watson or Toney.
Cowing's smaller stature will turn off teams that need a big-bodied boundary receiver, and he'll probably get swallowed up if he gets jammed at the line. However, he profiles as a technician out of the slot and is a firecracker once the ball is in his hands. He's shown an ability to turn on the jets quickly after the catch and is shifty enough to reliably shake off the first tackle more often than not. He'll be a great tool to have on the belt for a team like the Chiefs that lives and dies by the passing game.