Arizona Football mock draft: Best fits and stock check after the Senior Bowl
Jordan Morgan is a lock to go in the first two rounds, but how did Arizona's other players fare down in Mobile?
By Mason Duhon
Wiley went from being a potentially undrafted player when he declared for the draft to putting himself on the board as a mid- to late-round prospect with a solid performance in Senior Bowl practices and being named the American Team's running back of the week. There are two major factors to this being such a late pick: running back positional value and the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders don't have any picks in the late fifth or early sixth round.
The Raiders made the often-advised but rarely-heeded move of making their interim head coach the full-time guy when they named former Arizona linebacker Antonio Pierce the 23rd head coach in franchise history. However, the team he's inheriting is in rough shape after seven seasons of Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels trying their hardest to sabotage anything good. This is a full-blown rebuild behind quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who pleasantly surprised in his rookie year, and he'll need weapons.
Wiley posted phenomenal measurables: 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds. He has a low center of gravity while not being small, and is sturdy without compromising either speed or agility. This also makes him an asset as a pass protector when picking up the blitz. His biggest asset, though, is his receiving ability. This was on display during Senior Bowl practices, and his sturdy hands and ability to make difficult catches make him a third-down back prospect with workhorse upside. His skillset and character are just what the doctor ordered for a Raiders team that's been marred in scandal and mediocrity for years now.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!