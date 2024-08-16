Arizona football moved up from spring Big XII Power Rankings
Arizona is fourth in the 247Sports "Big 12 football preseason power rankings: Three-way battle atop new-look league continues entering 2024 season." Arizona is just behind the top three contenders Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Utah as projected by 247Sports.
Big XII media picked Utah to win the conference with 20 first-place votes and 906 points. Kansas State was second with 19 first place votes and 889 points, followed by Oklahoma State with 14 first-place votes and 829 points, Kansas with five first-place votes and 772 points and Arizona and three first-place votes and 762 points.
The clear delineation between Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma in votes and points with Kansas significantly behind them shows clear expectations between the top three and the fall off after that. Arizona was picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 in 2023. The Wildcats finished 10-3 overall and third in the Pac-12.
The departure of head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington during the off-season had many questioning if Arizona could match their 2023 season. Head coach Brent Brennan has been able to keep a lot of the corps from 2023. Cody Nagel of 247Sports summarized the outlook for Arizona entering the 2024 season.
"4. ARIZONA WILDCATS- Cody Nagel, 247Sports
Post-spring power ranking: No. 5
If new head coach Brent Brennan can keep things rolling at Arizona with a handful of key pieces back, then the Wildcats should be in the Big 12 title race when November rolls around. Quarterback Noah Fifita, the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, and top receiving target Tetairoa McMillan, a Second Team All-Pac-12 selection, both announced their return to Arizona...Brennan spent the past seven seasons at San Jose State and there is optimism he can limit a potential drop-off in a transition to the Big 12."
The returns of Fifita, McMillan and cornerback Tacario Davis were critical for Arizona. Davis entered the transfer portal and decided to return to Arizona. Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and linebacker Jacob Manu, plus Davis and McMillan were named preseason first-team All-Big XII.
Brennan revived a moribund San Jose State program. The Spartans were 34–48 in seven seasons under Brennan. San Jose State was 31-26 in their final five seasons under Brennan after starting 2-23. Brennan is a protege of former Arizona assistant Rich Ellerson and was a graduate assistant in Tucson in 2000.
Arizona will play its first game as a member of the Big XII versus another Big XII team at Kansas State on September 13 in what is actually a non-conference game. Arizona and Kansas State previously scheduled the game before Arizona joined the Big XII. That game will be a key measure for Arizona as a Big XII member.
After a bye week Arizona plays at Utah on September 28. Arizona does not play Kansas or Oklahoma State during the regular season in 2024. The schedule is favorable for Arizona to make a run at a Big XII Championship Game berth. Kansas State not counting as a conference game on the road is significant.
Entering their first season in the Big XII, Arizona has a foundation set to continue the progress they exhibited last season. Arizona should have one of the most explosive offenses in the Big XII in 2024. Brennan is taking over a program ready to continue ascending in their first season in the Big XII.