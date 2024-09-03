Arizona football moves into week 2 top 20 in both polls
Following their season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico on Saturday, Arizona moved into the Top 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls on Tuesday. Arizona is 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 18th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
This is Arizona's highest ranking in the week two poll since they were 15th in 1999. Arizona received 339 points in the AP Top 25. Big XII rival Kansas is one spot ahead of Arizona with 349 points. Arizona received 348 points in the Coaches Poll. Oklahoma State is one spot ahead of Arizona in the Coaches Poll.
LSU dropped seven spots and is ranked 19th in the Coaches poll, seven points behind Arizona. Arizona is the fourth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the AP fourth-highest-ranked 25. Utah is 11th, Oklahoma State 16th and Kansas State 17th in the AP Top 25. Arizona is the lowest of five ranked Big XII teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Utah is 11th, Oklahoma State 16th, Kansas State 17th and Kansas 19th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona and Kansas State play on September 13 in a non-conference game. The pair of Wildcats scheduled the game before Arizona joined the Big XII. Utah is the only other ranked Big XII team Arizona plays this season.
September ends tough for Arizona at Utah on the 28th. The schedule sets up well for Arizona to make another late-season run. Arizona moved up one spot to 23rd in the ESPN Football Power Index. The FPI projects Arizona to finish with 8.1 wins and 4.1 losses. Arizona is favored in every game except versus Kansas State, Utah, TCU and UCF.
The FPI projects Arizona with a 10.7 percent chance to win the Big XII and a 14.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff. Winning at Kansas State or Utah will significantly boost Arizona's opportunity to make the Big XII Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.