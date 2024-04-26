Arizona Football OL Jordan Morgan is headed to Green Bay!
From being a local standout in high school to now being Drafted into the NFL former Arizona Football OL Jordan Morgan gets selected by Green Bay!
In the whirlwind of excitement surrounding the NFL Draft, feel-good stories, or stories of perseverance often shine the brightest. Arizona Football offensive lineman Jordan Morgan's journey from college standout to first-round draft selection is one that also deserves recognition.
Following a stellar career with Arizona Football, Jordan Morgan begins a new chapter of his football career, and we couldn't be more excited for him!
Amid the hustle and bustle of the NFL Draft held in the Motor City, Morgan was selected as the No. 25 overall draft pick by the Green Bay Packers!
Hailing from Marana, AZ, Jordan went from a lowly three-star recruit of high school to an eventual starter for a Power Five team just a few miles from his home, and it did not take long for him to make a favorable impression.
Throughout his collegiate career, Morgan's performance spoke volumes about his potential as a professional athlete. Displaying a rare blend of agility, strength, and football intelligence, he emerged as an anchor along the Wildcats' offensive line over the past few years, earning accolades and admiration from fans and scouts along the way.
However, his journey to the NFL was far from straightforward. Despite his success, Morgan endured some obstacles along the way, battling various injuries over the past couple of seasons most notably his ACL tear he suffered against UCLA in November 2022.
Returning in 2023, Jordan recovered quickly, rebounding in a big way. Grading as one of the best tackles in college football this past season, Morgan eventually cemented himself as an eventual first-round pick.
Now as he heads to 'Title Town', Morgan will help anchor that offensive line in Green Bay and he also adds immediate leadership. He overcame challenges on and off the field in Tucson, and his resilience and tenacity will undoubtedly set him apart with the Packers as well.
In the ever-evolving landscape of professional sports, stories like Jordan's remind us of the power of perseverance and the importance of never giving up on our dreams. As he embarks on this new chapter, one thing is certain—Morgan's journey is far from over, and the best is yet to come!
