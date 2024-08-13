Arizona Football opens 2024 season ranked No. 21 in AP Poll
Arizona Football opens the 2024 season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25, marking its first preseason ranking since 2015.
The 2024 Collegiate Football season is just around the corner, and Arizona Football finds itself in a promising position as it opens the year ranked No. 21.
Making news on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released its annual preseason rankings, and on their list was our beloved Wildcats.
A clear indication of the media's belief in this team, the ranking not only reflects the team’s talent but also the high expectations for a squad determined to make a significant impact in its inaugural season in the Big XII.
As we all recall, 2023 was a year to remember as Arizona finished 10-3, showing significant improvement on both sides of the ball, which ultimately culminated in a bowl game win over Oklahoma in San Antonio. That bowl win reignited hope among the fanbase, and with a solid recruiting class and a roster filled with returning talent, the foundation appears solid for continued success.
Offensively, the Wildcats step onto the field this season with arguably one of the best duos in college football with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan. Beyond that, Arizona has added several key players and should have a potent offense in 2024.
Defensively, the Wildcats have made strides to bolster a unit that lost some pieces. However, the hope is that the return of linebacker Jacob Manu along with several others, brings a seasoned presence that will anchor this defense.
The Road Ahead
Starting the season ranked No. 21 puts a target on Arizona’s back, and in the Wildcats' inaugural season in the Big XII they will face a daunting schedule that includes matchups against ranked opponents like No. 18 Kansas State and No. 12 Utah, in addition to UCF, West Virginia, and others.
Getting off to a hot start will be crucial for establishing momentum before diving into the heart of the Big XII schedule.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated season and as kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on Tucson! Either way, we should be in store for a special year!
