Arizona Football: Opportunities for Emerging Linemen to Shine
The 2024 season is just around the corner for Arizona Football, and with early movement along the offensive line, many young players will have an opportunity to shine!
As the Arizona Wildcats gear up for the 2024 football season, there’s a palpable buzz around the program, particularly when it comes to the offense; however, no success is possible without a competent and well-coached offensive line.
And with several key players either moving on or stepping away from last season, there are some questions facing this group heading into the season; however, there are also ample opportunities for other linemen to step up and make their mark.
We explore the current landscape of Arizona Football's offensive line and the potential for emerging talents!
A Transition Period
Every football program goes through phases of transition, and Arizona is no exception. With some foundational players moving on or entering the NFL Draft, the Wildcats find themselves in a unique position this year as they will need to replace two starters from last season.
Luckily, this transition opens the door for younger and/or unproven players who have been waiting in the wings to take on more significant roles.
Overall, head coach Brent Brennan and Co. did a nice job in bringing in some talent this off-season along the offensive line, but at the end of the day, this is a group that will still need to jell and be a cohesive group to be successful. Plus, you also have to worry about depth should you sustain any injuries.
Offensive Line Opportunities
Heading into fall camp, Arizona not only had to replace Jordan Morgan (NFL Draft) and Joe Borjon (San Diego State) but also Raymond Pulido (Opting Out of the 2024 Season) as well.
Those are some huge spots for the Wildcats to fill and this off-season has provided Offensive Line coach Josh Oglesby with the unique challenge of replacing them and hopefully, solidifying this group ahead of the 2024 season.
Luckily, Arizona has some options here which include shuffling current starters around like; moving Jonah Savaiinaea to Left Tackle and moving Wendell Moe to another guard spot, while allowing returning veteran Leif Magnuson to help anchor this group as he already has a few starts under his belt.
But that still leaves at least one spot open at tackle. So who will step up between RS Freshman Rhino Tapa'atoutai and offensive line transfers Michael Wooten (Oregon), Alexander Doost (Northwestern), and Jonah Rodriguez (San Diego State)?
The Role of Competition
With the impending season, competition has been intense thus far, and fall camp has become a proving ground, as players demonstrate their skills and ability to make this a cohesive group. The open competition will allow the 'next guy' to step up, embrace the challenge, and push to elevate their performance.
To me, competition breeds success and not only fosters individual improvement but also strengthens the group's cohesion! Plus, having competent and proven depth along the offensive line is never a bad thing.
Looking Ahead
As the 2024 season looms, the opportunity for Arizona Football to be immensely successful this year is there! With a mix of skilled returning players, new recruits, and the excitement of competition, the Wildcats’ offense is poised for an explosive season. But that all starts in the trenches!
And as fans eagerly await the season's arrival, we will see if Arizona's offensive line can channel their talent and cohesion into a successful season!
