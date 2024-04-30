Arizona Football picks up a pair of transfer commitments
It was a busy day for Arizona Football as head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats picked up a pair of transfer commitments.
It was a busy day for Arizona Football! Less than 24 hours after picking up a commitment from Oregon transfer Michael Wooten, the Wildcats weren't done with their busy recruiting weekend.
After playing host to several recruits for the annual Spring Scrimmage, Arizona made news via social media as the Wildcats picked up not one, but two commitments on Monday!
First, it was Utah edge rusher, Chase Kennedy who committed to the Wildcats! Not long after Kennedy picked Arizona, Old Dominion wide receiver Reymello Murphy also committed to the Wildcats.
Adding to their bevy of Spring transfers, head coach Brent Brennan has picked up some valuable pieces over the last week or so, especially as he continues to finalize this roster ahead of the 2024 season.
Here's a quick review of who the Wildcats picked up on Monday!