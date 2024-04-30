Arizona Football picks up a pair of transfer commitments
Amid the news of Arizona losing Kevin Green, Jr. to the transfer portal, the Wildcats picked up a commitment from Old Dominion wide receiver, Reymello Murphy.
Originally hailing from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Southern California, Reymello will be coming a bit closer to home.
A standout receiver for the Monarchs in 2023, Murphy is a fast and athletic receiver who should give Noah Fifita and the Cats another set of capable hands this season.
At Old Dominion, Reymello totaled 502 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Assuming he gets a larger role, he is going to be a key focal point of the offense, and we are excited to see what he can do!
Overall, this has been a fairly productive Spring for the Wildcats, and we cannot wait to see who else Arizona brings in to finalize its roster!
