Arizona Football receives commitment for Carrollton WR Terry Shelton
Following the huge recruiting weekend, Arizona Football has received another commitment for 2025, adding Carrollton, TX Wide Receiver, Terry Shelton.
Continuing their busy week of recruiting in the class of 2025, less than 24 hours after Arizona Football received three commitments on Monday, the Wildcats have added yet another player to its recruiting class.
Making news via social media on Tuesday afternoon, 2025 wide receiver Terry Shelton officially announced his commitment to the Wildcats!
A big and athletic receiver from Ranchview High School in Carrollton, TX, Shelton picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Houston, Boston College, Illinois, and TCU among others.
Standing a long and athletic 6-feet-4-inches, Terry Shelton is a very solid pick-up for Arizona Football.
As we all saw, Arizona Football had a busy day on Monday, adding three commitments for 2025; however, they are not done this week as the Wildcats added Dallas-area wide receiver Terry Shelton on Tuesday as well.
A long and athletic receiver, Shelton is a two-sport standout at Ranchview High School and stands to add immediate depth and skill to the Wildcats' receiving corps.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, it is clear that Arizona will need to add receiver depth, especially when you figure Tetairoa McMillan heads to the NFL after this season. That means that Arizona will need to rebuild this group and will need a big downfield threat. In that case, look no further than Shelton!
Just by watching his film, the talent is there, and with continued coaching and development, he could be a special player to watch in Tucson! You can watch his highlights here!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!