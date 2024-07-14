Arizona Football receives commitment from Houston-area WR Muizz Tounkara
Continuing its recruiting momentum for the class of 2025, Arizona Football received a commitment from Houston-area WR Muizz Tounkara.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Arizona Football, and not done with their busy recruiting cycle, the Wildcats have added another foundational piece to its recruiting class.
Just days after receiving a commitment from Florida receiver Isaiah Mizell, Brent Brennan and the Cats have received a verbal from three-star wide receiver Muizz Tounkara.
A big and physical wide receiver, the Houston-area star announced his commitment via social media on Saturday afternoon, and luckily for us, he picked the Wildcats over offers from Wisconsin, Kansas, Arkansas, and Boise State among several others.
Hailing from Clear Springs High School in League City, TX, Tounkara will join the Wildcats in Tucson and will add immediate depth to a talented and deep wide receiver room.
Ranked No. 765 nationally in the class of 2025, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver is another big recruiting win for Arizona Football.
If you have been paying attention over the past few weeks, Arizona has added several players to its recruiting class with quite a few being talented offensive players. Muizz is just the most delinquent to join the fold.
A long and athletic receiver, Tounkara is a good vertical threat, possesses solid speed to create separation, and has the ideal size to go up and catch contested footballs. He gets good separation at the line of scrimmage and does a great job at using his larger frame to overpower opposing defenders.
At Clear Springs this past season, Muizz reportedly caught 41 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns and also scored three special teams touchdowns according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.
Overall, this is a kid with a lot of talent and he looks like he could be a special player for the Cats! Just take a look at his highlights!
