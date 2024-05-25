Arizona Football receives commitment from OL transfer Shancco Matautia

The latest transfer addition is in for Arizona as former New Mexico offensive lineman Shancco “Ise” Matautia (6-2, 346) has announced his commitment to the Wildcats. He transferred to ASU in the winter. Another Servite HS alum headed to Tucson.https://t.co/b8fBEvWrvX pic.twitter.com/Q0Lf2zx1EZ