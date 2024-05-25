Arizona Football receives commitment from OL transfer Shancco Matautia
Continuing to add depth to its 2024 roster, Arizona Football received a commitment from former New Mexico and Arizona State offensive lineman, Shancco Matautia.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Arizona Football as the Wildcats continue to solidify its 2024 roster, and amid the hustle and bustle of their busy recruiting weekend last weekend, Arizona has added yet another commitment to its class.
Making news on Friday, it was made known via social media that former New Mexico and Arizona State offensive lineman Shancco Matautia has committed to the University of Arizona.
The Anaheim native will have a bit of a reunion of sorts as he rejoins his former head coach Danny Gonzales in Tucson, as well as his former Servite teammates.
Shancco initially entered the transfer back in December, shortly after Coach Gonzales was released from his coaching duties at New Mexico. He then promptly committed to Arizona State, where he lasted several months before deciding to hit the portal again.
Luckily for us, Shannco comes to Tucson where he will help solidify the Wildcats' two-deep rotation along the interior line and will bring invaluable playing experience as well.
Standing a burly 6-foot-2 and 346 pounds, Shancco Matautia is going to provide immediate depth and he will fit the Arizona Football culture well.
Following Spring, it was clear Arizona could use a couple of extra bodies along the offensive line, and head coach Brent Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby have delivered!
Also adding former Oregon tackle Michael Wooten and former San Diego State tackle Jonah Rodriguez in recent weeks, the Wildcats have added some much-needed depth along the line and should have a solid group heading into the fall.
For Shancco, the Wildcats have added a big body that started in 20 games for the Lobos and had a solid PFF pass-blocking grade of 72.3. He is an experienced interior lineman with good size, strength, and moreimportantly experience and his addition should help the Cats immensely.
Overall, we are excited to see the former Servite standout come to Tucson and cannot wait to see what he can do with this team!
