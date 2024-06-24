Arizona Football receives commitment from talented Texas safety Allen Gant
Following another busy weekend in Tucson, Arizona Football received another commitment on Sunday, adding Lubbock-area Safety, Allen Gant.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Head Coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football, fresh off of hosting another busy recruiting weekend, the Wildcats received their second commitment on Sunday.
Not long after Dajon Hinton flipped his commitment from ASU to Arizona, the Wildcats received another commitment from three-star Lubbock-area Safety, Allen Gant.
A standout athlete from Coronado High School in Lubbock, TX, Gant picked the Wildcats despite receiving offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech among several others.
Standing 6-foot-1, and weighing 200 pounds, Allen Gant is going to add immediate depth to the secondary for Arizona Football.
It was another busy weekend in Tucson, and it seemed that head coach Brent Brennan and the Cats made such a big impact that they received a couple of commitments. And with the addition of Gant, this is another good one for the Cats!
Hailing from Lubbock, Gant is a big and strong safety with tremendous speed and athleticism. Playing multiple positions at Coronado High School, Gant is a solid player with good upside, and he comes off a junior season in which he totaled 55 tackles (30 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections.
This is an intriguing kid and a good athlete who is going to complement this defensive backfield well, and with continued coaching and development, Arizona could have a budding star. You can watch his highlights here!
