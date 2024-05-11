Arizona Football running back outlook: What to expect from Speedy Luke, Quali Conley as feature backs
By Mason Duhon
Backups: Brandon Johnson, Anthony Wilhite, Kayden Luke
Johnson is a redshirt freshman who's entering his second season with Arizona. The former three-star prospect committed to Arizona over a quartet of Ivy League offers (Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Columbia), Washington State, and Washington under Kalen DeBoer. He may see sparing reps and he seems most likely to be Arizona's RB3.
Anthony Wilhite — the brother of ex-Arizona commit Keona Wilhite — is a Tucson native who spent his freshman season with the Ottawa University of Arizona, an NAIA program up in Surprise. He didn't appear in any games for the Spirit. However, some Division I-level coaching could turn him into a hometown hero, and his year at a lower level may not affect his NCAA eligibility.
Another Luke will join Arizona's running back room but under different circumstances than Speedy. Tucson native Kayden Luke played his high school football at Canyon del Oro High School and has committed to play for his hometown Wildcats. However, he was not offered a scholarship and will be testing his luck as a preferred walk-on.
