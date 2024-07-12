Arizona Football's 2025 recruiting class by position
By Mason Duhon
What's missing?
Two notable positions stand out as being absent from the commitment list: offensive tackles and linebackers.
On the tackle front, only five prospects received offers from the Wildcats for this recruiting cycle. Both players where a "family" angle could be leveraged are heading elsewhere: Current Arizona tight end Tyler Powell's younger brother and four-star prospect Logan Powell is heading to Wisconsin, and Arizona legacy and Tucson local Roman Fina is taking his talents to Duke.
Things are looking more promising on the linebacker front, though. Of the 26 offers Arizona extended to linebackers during this recruiting cycle, five prospects remain uncommitted and Mana Tuioti — a 3-star prospect out of Oregon — has already taken an official visit to Tucson. The jury is still out on this position as a whole, but there are still some leads for the Arizona staff to explore here.
Though a full crop of 3-star prospects may seem unimpressive on the surface, many of Arizona's top-flight players and unquestioned starters were 3-star recruits coming out of high school: Noah Fifita, Jonah Savaiinaea, Wendell Moe, Jacob Manu, Dalton Johnson, and Gunner Maldonado. Time is the only thing that will tell with any group of players, but the first recruiting class of the Brennan era is a very well-rounded one.
