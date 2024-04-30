Arizona football's three first-round prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft
Jordan Morgan was actually one of four NFL draft first-round worthy players to suit up for Arizona in 2023.
By Mason Duhon
Tetairoa McMillan
The third-year Arizona wideout exploded onto the scene in the 2023 season with 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns, quickly establishing McMillan as one of the best wide receivers in college football and a near-unanimous first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus lists him as the ninth-best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 210 pounds, he has an elite-caliber frame to use to his advantage in jump-ball situations. He bullies defensive backs at the point of attack and has remarkably sticky hands with a gigantic catch radius. He uses his long legs to his advantage, taking remarkable strides and displaying legit downfield speed. He's a mismatch in every aspect of the word, and he will continue giving defenders nightmares.
Bleacher Report sends him to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 19th overall pick as a Mike Evans replacement. USA Today, 247 Sports, and PFF all send him to the Pittsburgh Steelers to pair up with Russell Wilson/Justin Fields and fill out a receiving room already containing George Pickens and 2024 Michigan draftee Roman Wilson.