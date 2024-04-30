Arizona football's three first-round prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft
Jordan Morgan was actually one of four NFL draft first-round worthy players to suit up for Arizona in 2023.
By Mason Duhon
Tacario Davis
Davis, like McMillan, put the college football world on notice in 2023 when he emerged as one of the nation's premier shutdown cornerbacks. Davis measures in at 6-foot-4 and just shy of 200 pounds with the speed that's prototypical for an NFL boundary cornerback.
This is one of the rare instances where a defensive player's stats reflect his true dominance: 13 solo tackles, an interception, and an absolutely absurd 15 passes broken up — tied for fourth-most in Division I. He uses his long arms to his advantage and only allowed 11 catches in the 2023 campaign. He's an instinctive defender who knows how to position himself where the ball is and make a play on it.
PFF is the highest on Davis of the major media outlets, listing his as the 15th-best prospect on their big board and sending him to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 16th overall pick. Bleacher Report is a bit lower on him but sends him to the Kansas City Chiefs to pair with Trent McDuffie with the 32nd overall pick, the last of the first round.