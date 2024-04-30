Arizona football's three first-round prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft
Jordan Morgan was actually one of four NFL draft first-round worthy players to suit up for Arizona in 2023.
By Mason Duhon
Jonah Savaiinaea
Savaiinaea, as opposed to a breakout season, has just continued getting better and blossomed into a stalwart right tackle opposite Morgan over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He's started 25 games over the last two years and was a 2023 All-Pac-12 honoree alongside Morgan.
Savaiinaea is a road-grader, clocking measurements of 6-foot-5 and an impressive 330 pounds. This makes him incredibly difficult for pass-rushers to push around, and PFF graded him as the second-best overall blocker in 2023. Even though he's a mountain of a man, he's certainly athletic enough to get on the move in the screen game. He still has room to improve with his run-blocking at the next level, though.
PFF has him graded as the 30th-best prospect in the class, but they're actually the lowest on him, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers with the 31st overall pick. Bleacher Report sends him to the New York Jets with the 22nd overall pick to take over for Morgan Moses once he hits free agency. Similarly, USA Today sends him to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 23rd overall pick as Lane Johnson's successor.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!