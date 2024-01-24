Arizona Football's Brent Brennan should target four transfer portal players from San José State
Four players from San José State at positions of need for Arizona Football entered the transfer portal within 24 hours of Ken Niumatalolo being named the Spartans' next head coach, and they all could immediately find a role with Arizona.
By Mason Duhon
New head football coach Brent Brennan is bringing some familiar faces with him to Tucson. It started with some of his coaches and should continue with some players at positions of need from San José State. Running back Quali Conley, linebacker Bryun Parham, and defensive linemen Saone Toia and Trey Smith have all become available and should be targeted in the NCAA transfer portal.
So, if they end up at Arizona, what would their roles realistically look like?