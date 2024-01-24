Arizona Football's Brent Brennan should target four transfer portal players from San José State
Four players from San José State at positions of need for Arizona Football entered the transfer portal within 24 hours of Ken Niumatalolo being named the Spartans' next head coach, and they all could immediately find a role with Arizona.
By Mason Duhon
Parham spent his first three years with the Spartans and was the starting weakside linebacker in the 2023 season. He didn't crack the starting lineup in his first season, but has proven to be a dynamic rover in the middle of the field over the last two years. He's racked up 180 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6 passes deflected at the line, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and an interception over the last two years.
It's safe to say that Parham is a Swiss army knife, and the idea of him joining up with Jacob Manu and Justin Flowe to form a headhunting trio in the middle of the field for Arizona in the fall should make people salivate. The loss of Daniel Heimuli to the transfer portal and only one incoming freshman at the position makes the depth at this position a reason for concern, so Parham would fit right into an already explosive Arizona defense. Brennan will need to act fast, though, because he's already scheduled a visit with Jedd Fisch's staff up at Washington.