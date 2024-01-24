Arizona Football's Brent Brennan should target four transfer portal players from San José State
Four players from San José State at positions of need for Arizona Football entered the transfer portal within 24 hours of Ken Niumatalolo being named the Spartans' next head coach, and they all could immediately find a role with Arizona.
By Mason Duhon
Toia is an interior defensive lineman who spent four years with San José State and slowly worked his way up to being a mainstay on the defensive interior. He has seen positive progression in every major statistical category from his freshman year through his junior year, where he posted career-highs in games played (13) and started (12), solo (17), assisted (20), and total tackles (37), tackles for loss (7), and sacks (5).
With the rapid thinning of the defensive line thanks to the losses of Taylor Upshaw, Tyler Manoa, and Sio Nofoagatoto'a to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Toia would immediately find a spot in the rotation. Things are looking promising, and he's taking an official visit to Arizona this upcoming weekend, per On3. His best chance at playing time would be to occupy the now-vacant spot at defensive tackle left by Manoa, who was listed as the only defensive tackle on Arizona's depth chart last season.