Arizona Football spring transfer portal tracker
What kind of turnover will happen after Brent Brennan's first spring camp?
By Mason Duhon
Though the NCAA transfer portal window for football doesn't officially open up until Tuesday, April 16, players can still announce their intentions to enter beforehand. Two mountain-sized men formerly on Arizona Football have made their intentions known: backup tackle Joe Borjon and standout nose tackle Bill Norton.
Norton and Borjon are the first of many incoming entrants. The onslaught that was avoided in January could rear its ugly head and more talent may be on the way out than was initially expected. Transfer portal season is always chaotic in Tucson, and new head coach Brent Brennan has some work to do.
Check back for updates.