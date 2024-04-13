Arizona Football spring transfer portal tracker
What kind of turnover will happen after Brent Brennan's first spring camp?
By Mason Duhon
Transferring out:
After nearly breaking the internet with a hype video announcing his return, Norton has changed course. Luckily, though, 24/7 Sports' Jason Scheer predicts he will reunite with Johnny Nansen at Texas and not Jedd Fisch at Washington.
Borjon is a mountain of a man and was the tallest on Arizona, standing at 6-foot-8. However, between promising young players like Raymond Pulido, Rhino Tapa'atoutai, and Elijhah Payne, the former JuCo product would likely see more play time elsewhere.
Heimuli is the only remaining player to enter the portal before spring practice to have not found a home yet. He announced his intentions a week before the Alamo Bowl, nearly a full month before any of the coaching changes happened.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!