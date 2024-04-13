Zona Zealots
Arizona Football spring transfer portal tracker

What kind of turnover will happen after Brent Brennan's first spring camp?

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v USC
Arizona v USC / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
Transferring out:

Grad transfer. player. NT. 511. . Bill Norton. Bill Norton. BBN. . Announced: 04/12

After nearly breaking the internet with a hype video announcing his return, Norton has changed course. Luckily, though, 24/7 Sports' Jason Scheer predicts he will reunite with Johnny Nansen at Texas and not Jedd Fisch at Washington.

Joseph Borjon. JB. . Announced: 04/12. Joseph Borjon. player. 511. RS Junior. . OT

Borjon is a mountain of a man and was the tallest on Arizona, standing at 6-foot-8. However, between promising young players like Raymond Pulido, Rhino Tapa'atoutai, and Elijhah Payne, the former JuCo product would likely see more play time elsewhere.

. Grad transfer. Daniel Heimuli. Daniel Heimuli. DH. . LB. player. Entered: 12/21/23. 511

Heimuli is the only remaining player to enter the portal before spring practice to have not found a home yet. He announced his intentions a week before the Alamo Bowl, nearly a full month before any of the coaching changes happened.

