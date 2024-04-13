Zona Zealots
Arizona Football spring transfer portal tracker

What kind of turnover will happen after Brent Brennan's first spring camp?

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v USC
Arizona v USC / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
Entered:

WU. Junior. DB. player. . Announced: 04/18. Will Uhrich. Will Uhrich. . 511

Uhrich is a junior who's been with Arizona since the 2022 season, and he's seen action in 19 games over two years as a special teams player. He logged one tackle in 2022 against Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, and was on the Pac-12 Fall 2023 Honor Roll for his work in the classroom.

player. 511. DJW. Announced: 04/16. . S. Grad transfer. D.J. Warnell. . D.J. Warnell

Warnell transferred to Arizona from UCLA following the 2021 season, and he's spent the last two seasons as a reserve in the defensive backfield for Arizona. He logged 26 total tackles and a pass defended in 2022 and notched 15 total tackles last year.

Joseph Borjon. JB. . Announced: 04/12. Joseph Borjon. player. 511. RS Junior. . OT

Borjon is a mountain of a man and was the tallest on Arizona, standing at 6-foot-8. However, between promising young players like Raymond Pulido, Rhino Tapa'atoutai, and Elijhah Payne, the former JuCo product would likely see more play time elsewhere.

. Grad transfer. Daniel Heimuli. Daniel Heimuli. DH. . LB. player. Entered: 12/21/23. 511

Heimuli is the only remaining player to enter the portal before spring practice to have not found a home yet. He announced his intentions a week before the Alamo Bowl, nearly a full month before any of the coaching changes happened.

