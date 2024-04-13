Arizona Football spring transfer portal tracker
What kind of turnover will happen after Brent Brennan's first spring camp?
By Mason Duhon
Entered:
Uhrich is a junior who's been with Arizona since the 2022 season, and he's seen action in 19 games over two years as a special teams player. He logged one tackle in 2022 against Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, and was on the Pac-12 Fall 2023 Honor Roll for his work in the classroom.
Warnell transferred to Arizona from UCLA following the 2021 season, and he's spent the last two seasons as a reserve in the defensive backfield for Arizona. He logged 26 total tackles and a pass defended in 2022 and notched 15 total tackles last year.
Borjon is a mountain of a man and was the tallest on Arizona, standing at 6-foot-8. However, between promising young players like Raymond Pulido, Rhino Tapa'atoutai, and Elijhah Payne, the former JuCo product would likely see more play time elsewhere.
Heimuli is the only remaining player to enter the portal before spring practice to have not found a home yet. He announced his intentions a week before the Alamo Bowl, nearly a full month before any of the coaching changes happened.
