NCAA transfer portal tracker: What happens for Arizona Football as the deadline approaches?
By Mason Duhon
Tucson, AZ - The NCAA transfer portal window for the spring semester is upon us, so where are former Wildcats landing and who will suit up in an Arizona football uniform for the first time?
The 30-day window of the NCAA Transfer Portal being open is coming to a close. The transfer portal first opened up the day after the conference championship games ended, and, as of Tuesday, Jan. 2, players can no longer enter their names into the portal.
Decisions will be made and announcements will come down the line, so let's take a look at the incoming first-year Wildcats and where the outgoing former Wildcats will end up. There will be dominoes falling, so check back for updates.
New home in the desert
On the way out
Committed/Signed
Still available
Offers on the table:
• Arizona State (Official visit 1/4)
Offers on the table:
• Grambling State (Offered 12/29)
• Western Kentucky (Offered 12/30)
Offers on the table:
• Stephen F. Austin (FCS, Offered 12/13)
• Incanate Word (FCS, Offered 12/26)
• Southern Illinois (FCS, Offered 12/27)
• Western Illinois (FCS, Offered 12/27)
• UTEP (Offered 12/27)
• Murray State (FCS, Offered 12/27)
Offers on the table:
• Northern Arizona (FCS, Offered 12/21)
• Buffalo (Offered 12/26)