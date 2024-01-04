Zona Zealots
NCAA transfer portal tracker: What happens for Arizona Football as the deadline approaches?

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v Stanford
Arizona v Stanford / Loren Elliott/GettyImages
Tucson, AZ - The NCAA transfer portal window for the spring semester is upon us, so where are former Wildcats landing and who will suit up in an Arizona football uniform for the first time?

The 30-day window of the NCAA Transfer Portal being open is coming to a close. The transfer portal first opened up the day after the conference championship games ended, and, as of Tuesday, Jan. 2, players can no longer enter their names into the portal.

Decisions will be made and announcements will come down the line, so let's take a look at the incoming first-year Wildcats and where the outgoing former Wildcats will end up. There will be dominoes falling, so check back for updates.

New home in the desert

Committed: 12/30. Alexander Doost. 489. Doost. IOL. . . player. . Alexander Doost

Committed: 12/18. 534. . S. Jack Luttrell. . Jack Luttrell. player. Lutt.

Committed: 12/11. Jordan Shaw. player. Shaw. . . Jordan Shaw. CB. . 482

. Chubba. Committed: 12/11. Chubba Ma'ae. 2354. . . Chubba Ma'ae. DT. player

On the way out

Committed/Signed

Committed: 12/26. LB. OP. player. 2415. Senior. Orin Patu. Orin Patu. .

. Ammon Allen. . Signed: 12/21. LB. Ammon Allen. 2338. AA. RS Sophomore. player

Still available

Kon. DL. Entered: 12/31. Eligibility: 2 years. Jacob Kongaika

Offers on the table:


• Arizona State (Official visit 1/4)

CYJ. DB. Entered: 12/29. Eligibility: 1 year. Charles Yates Jr.

Offers on the table:

• Grambling State (Offered 12/29)

• Western Kentucky (Offered 12/30)

QB. Entered: 12/25. Eligibility: 1 year. Jayden de Laura. JDL

Daniel Heimuli. Danhei. LB. Entered: 12/21. Eligibility: 1 year

Cruz Rushing. Rush. S. Entered: 12/07. Eligibility: 3 years

Lesser Harris. DE. Announced: 12/02. Eligibility: 2 years. Jason Harris

Offers on the table:

• Stephen F. Austin (FCS, Offered 12/13)

• Incanate Word (FCS, Offered 12/26)

• Southern Illinois (FCS, Offered 12/27)

• Western Illinois (FCS, Offered 12/27)

• UTEP (Offered 12/27)

• Murray State (FCS, Offered 12/27)

Isaiah Taylor. Tay. S. Announced: 12/01. Eligibility: 2 years

Announced: 12/01. Eligibility: 4 years. Canyon Moses. Mose. DB

Offers on the table:

• Northern Arizona (FCS, Offered 12/21)

• Buffalo (Offered 12/26)

Rock. RB. Announced: 11/27. Eligibility: 2 years. Stevie Rocker Jr.

