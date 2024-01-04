Zona Zealots
Fansided

NCAA transfer portal tracker: What happens for Arizona Football as the deadline approaches?

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v Stanford
Arizona v Stanford / Loren Elliott/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

New home in the desert

Committed: 12/30. Alexander Doost. 489. Doost. IOL. . . player. . Alexander Doost

. Trey. . . Trey Naughton. Committed: 12/21. Trey Naughton. LS. player. 2192

Committed: 12/18. 534. . S. Jack Luttrell. . Jack Luttrell. player. Lutt.

Committed: 12/11. Jordan Shaw. player. Shaw. . . Jordan Shaw. CB. . 482

. Chubba. Committed: 12/11. Chubba Ma'ae. 2354. . . Chubba Ma'ae. DT. player

Official visits

Visit: Weekend of 1/12. Silas Bolden. . . . player. 516. Bolden. Silas Bolden. WR

DT. player. Moi. . Visit: Weekend of 1/5. 517. . Jaxson Moi. Jaxson Moi.

Home/Wildcats Football