NCAA transfer portal tracker: What happens for Arizona Football as the deadline approaches?By Mason Duhon | Jan 3, 2024 | Updated: Jan 9, 2024, 10:23 PM MST

New home in the desert

Committed: 12/30. Alexander Doost. IOL.

Committed: 12/21. Trey Naughton. LS.

Committed: 12/18. Jack Luttrell. S.

Committed: 12/11. Jordan Shaw. CB.

Committed: 12/11. Chubba Ma'ae. DT.

Official visits

Visit: Weekend of 1/12. Silas Bolden. WR
Oregon State transfer wide receiver Silas Bolden has scheduled four visits, he tells @On3sports. He's scheduled trips to Texas, Arizona, Washington and USC. Bolden has tallied 80 catches for 1,076 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

Visit: Weekend of 1/5. Jaxson Moi. DT.
Arizona hosted a transfer defensive lineman this past weekend