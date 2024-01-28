Arizona Football's Wiley, McLachlan, Cowing, and Morgan headed to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
After a 12-year drought from Reese's Senior Bowl appearances, Arizona Football is coming back in a big way with four players from the 2023 roster receiving invites. Quarterback Nick Foles and wide receiver Juron Criner were the last players to don an Arizona helmet in a Senior Bowl in 2012, and in 11 years ('72, '73, '76, '81, '89, '90, '93, '94, '00, '03, '12) with multiple Arizona players making an appearance, Arizona had never sent more than two players to the same Senior Bowl.
All four players heading to this year's edition of the Senior Bowl were key contributors on the offensive side of the ball for at least the past two seasons. This year's crop of Arizona pros-to-be is different than in years past; it feels like all four of them may see reasonable playing time on Sundays and one may even be thrust into a starting role depending on the landing spot.