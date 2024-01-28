Arizona Football's Wiley, McLachlan, Cowing, and Morgan headed to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
A first-round road-grader
From nearby Marana High School to the NFL, Tucson-area-native Jordan Morgan has left a legacy of excellence in his wake wherever he's gone. He stuck out the worst of it all with Arizona football as a member of Kevin Sumlin's 2019 recruiting class. Morgan, who has added 60 pounds to his 6 foot 5 frame since high school, has been a first-team All-Pac-12 left tackle for two straight seasons and could have gone to the NFL last offseason if he wanted to.
Morgan is the first Arizona offensive lineman to appear in a Senior Bowl since the great Glenn Parker in 1990, who proceeded to spend the next 11 seasons in the NFL. We can only hope that bodes well for Morgan's future. He will join a crop of 18 tackles that have accepted invites to this year's Senior Bowl, but keep in mind that this is both left and right tackles. Look out for a solid showing from Tucson's very own as he looks to solidify his first-round draft pick status.