Arizona Football's Wiley, McLachlan, Cowing, and Morgan headed to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
Mid-round slot weapon
Cowing's yardage total fell in 2023 largely due to the emergence of Tetairoa McMillan as the new alpha. However, he's not far removed from back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 before posting an Arizona single-season record 13 receiving touchdowns last season. He finished second in the conference in both touchdown passes and receptions, but Oregon's Troy Franklin needed an extra game to post his 14th touchdown and Washington's Rome Odunze needed a full 15 games to surpass Cowing's 90 receptions and tie his touchdowns.
Cowing is the first Arizona wide receiver in a Senior Bowl since Criner in 2012, and he's poised to be taken in the middle rounds of the draft. Cowing's knack for finding the endzone and ability to command targets and receptions even with a dominant WR1 on the same field will make him an asset at the next level. He's got the speed to justify a team taking a mid-round flyer on him, and he'll be looking to boost his stock more comfortably into the third and fourth round conversation.