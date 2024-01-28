Arizona Football's Wiley, McLachlan, Cowing, and Morgan headed to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
Big Tanner in the big leagues
McLachlan went from priority walk-on from Southern Utah via the transfer portal to a staple of the Arizona offense. He slimmed down 10 pounds from his Southern Utah days to 245 pounds to pair with his 6-5 frame and posted back-to-back career years with Arizona in the receiving department. McLachlan, in his two years as the starter, broke the legendary Rob Gronkowski's program records for tight end receptions (79) on his way to almost 1,000 career yards in an Arizona uniform.
McLachlan is the first Arizona tight end in a senior bowl since Roderick Lewis in 1994 and is set to be the highest-drafted former Wildcat at the position since Gronkowski in 2010. Though he's far from the best tight end in the class, he's one of the top 20 and has an outside shot at making a 52-man roster as a backup or third string receiving option at the position in the NFL. Look for him to show off his secure hands and fluidity in his route-running at the Senior Bowl.