Arizona Football's Wiley, McLachlan, Cowing, and Morgan headed to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
By Mason Duhon
A late-round Swiss army knife
Wiley, like Morgan, spent five seasons with Arizona as a member of Sumlin's 2019 class. He played in 49 career games with the Wildcats and emerged as a reliable runner with great receiving ability out of the backfield. Despite having a down year in 2023 due to injuries and a healthy dose of Jonah Coleman, he was a force to be reckoned with in 2022 and never disappointed in the Territorial Cup.
Wiley is the first Arizona running back in a Senior Bowl since Mike Bell in 2006 and, despite his low draft projection, looks to be a diamond in the rough for a team at the next level. Watch for him to put his receiving ability on display and put him on the radar for a team that's in the market for a third-down back with a legitimate receiving skillset.