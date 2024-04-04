Arizona Football WR Jacob Cowing draws high praise from Steve Smith Sr.
Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona Football wide receiver Jacob Cowing draws high praise from NFL legend Steve Smith Sr.
It is a special moment when former NFL legends rave about future NFL players, it is even more special when it happens to one of your own!
In this case, that is what certainly happened as Arizona Football wide receiver Jacob Cowing caught the attention of former NFL star, Steve Smith Sr.
Garnering high praise from the one-time Pac-10 Conference standout, Smith Sr., a 16-year NFL veteran and 5x Pro Bowl selection spoke highly of Cowing.
And making news via social media Smith took time to evaluate Cowings' game and talk at length about why he likes him as a player and NFL Prospect.
From being a lowly two-star recruit to an eventual college standout, Jacob Cowing has forged a unique path for himself ahead of the NFL Draft.
Coming out of Maricopa High School in Arizona, Cowing flew a bit under the radar. Holding only an offer from UTEP in the class of 2019, Jacob committed to the Miners; however, it didn't take long for him to make an impact.
In his first three seasons in El Paso, Cowing caught 141 receptions for 2,595 and 13 touchdowns. The 2021 season was his best of the three! Totaling 69 receptions for 1,354 and seven touchdowns, Cowing catapulted himself into a hot transfer target before landing back in Arizona with the Wildcats.
Quickly cementing himself as a rising star in the collegiate ranks, Cowing made himself known for his electrifying performances on the field. From his blazing speed, precise route-running, and sure hands, Cowing emerged as a standout player for the Wildcats, captivating football fans everywhere.
Smith Sr., a retired NFL wide receiver widely regarded as one of the best at his position, recently took notice of Cowing's abilities on the gridiron, drawing some similarities to himself due to their smaller stature.
Touching on his superb route running and his feel for the game, Cowing certainly got the stamp of approval from one of the best to ever do it!
Cowing's rise to prominence hasn't gone unnoticed either! With the NFL Draft just weeks away, Jacob has improved his stock immensely as he ran an impressive 4.38 forty at the NFL Combine and posted a 36" vertical and 9-foot-11-inch broad jump.
As it stands, Cowing is projected to be a day two or even day three selection; however, for Cowing, the praise from a legend like Steven Smith Sr. serves as both validation and motivation for him as he continues to his path from underrated high school recruit to NFL Prospect.
