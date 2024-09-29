Arizona big plays late and great defensive performance beats Utah
The Arizona defense held Utah without points on two trips to the red zone in the first half and Noah Fifita made two big throws on a game clinching fourth quarter drive and the Wildcats won 23-10 at number 10 Utah on Saturday night. It was by far the most complete game for Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona was led by the defense on Saturday night. Utah failed to score on its first two drives despite getting to the Arizona 10 yardline. Kyle Whittingham chose to go for it on fourth down and Arizona came up with huge stops both times. Arizona held Utah to zero for four on fourth down on Saturday night.
Arizona scored the first point of the game on a 47-yard Tyler Loop field goal. The field goal by Loop came in between the two defensive stops by Arizona on their own 10 yard line. Utah tied the game on their third drive of the game on a 23-yard Cole Becker field goal. Arizona answered on their next drive.
Arizona drove seven plays, 75 yards in 3:39 that culminated in a three-yard Jeremiah Patterson touchdown pass. The Utes and Wildcats exchanged punts on the next three combined possessions before Fifita took a knee to run out the clock in the first half. Utah outgained Arizona 219 to 179 in the first half.
Loop make two field goals 1:03 apart in the third quarter to extend the Arizona lead to 16-3. Arizona was driving to extend the lead when Fifita threw an interception in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. Utah went six plays, 80 yards in 2:59 with an Isaac Wilson to Caleb Lohner 20-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 16-10.
Arizona answered on the next drive and essentially put the game away. Following a holding call that negated a big kickoff return by Patterson, Arizona went eight plays, 87 yards in 3:31 that culminated in a Fifita to Keyan Burnett 35 yard touchdown pass. That was the second of two big throws for Fifita on the drive.
Three plays before the Fifita to Burnett TD pass, Devin Hyatt had a 41 yard reception to the UTAH 34 on third and 11 to keep the Arizona drive alive. Next to the Burnett TD reception, the play by Hyatt was the biggest of the game. Utah punted, lost the ball on downs and threw an interception on its final three drives.
Arizona held Utah to 364 total yards, including 145 in the second half. Utah was completely out of its comfort zone offensively. Utah entered the game 27th nationally running on 59.09 percent of its plays. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson was 20-40 for 280 yards, one TD and two interceptions,,
Utah had 29 carries for 84 yards rushing. Utes' running back Micah Bernard entered Saturday 11th nationally averaging 114.0 rushing yards per game. Arizona held Bernard to 91 yards on 16 carries. Arizona did exactly what they needed to defensively to earn the win.
Cornerback Tacario Davis had seven tackles and five pass breakups to lead a secondary that played exceptionally well. Taye Brown led Arizona with 10 tackles. 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. Arizona finished with 7.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 8.0 pass breakups and interceptions by Genesis Smith and Gunner Maldonado.
Arizona returns home for the first time in four weeks when they host Texas Tech next week. Texas Tech beat Cincinnati 44-41 on Saturday. The Red Raiders are 4-1. Washington State gave Texas Tech its lone loss 37-16 on September 7. Texas Tech is second in the Big XII in scoring offense and last in points allowed.