Arizona gets commitment from 2026 3-star WR Hamisi Juma
Three-star 2026 Chandler wide receiver Hamisi Juma posted his commitment to Arizona on X Friday night. Juma is the second commitment in the 2026 Arizona class joining three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Langl. Arizona has the 48th ranked 2026 class. Juma is the 135th ranked player and 13th WR nationally by 247Sports.
Juma had eight receptions for 59 yards and 38 tackles for loss, two sacks, two tackles for loss, four QB hurries, one interception, one pass defended, six fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a sophomore playing for Tolleson during the 2023 season. Juma has 18 tackles and a forced fumble in three games for Chandler in 2024.
At 6'4 and 195 pounds, Juma has a college ready body. It's unclear what position Arizona projects Juma at in college. Juma is listed as a WR by 247Sports and On3. MaxPreps and Rivals list Juma as a defensive back. At 6'4 it seems more likely that Juma would play WR for Arizona.
Wide receiver is a point of emphasis for Arizona in the 2025 class with four players committed at the position. Arizona has a commitment from WR Terry Shelton for 2025. Shelton is the only four-star player committed to Arizona for 2025 and the highest ranked prospect in the Wildcats' class.
Arizona beat out Arizona State, Louisville and UNLV for the commitment from Juma. Per Matt Moreno of GoAZCats, the Arizona Rivals site, Juma has visited "UCLA, USC, Texas, Louisville, Texas A&M, Kansas and Maryland." Rivals National lists Juma as the 34th-best WR and fourth best player in Arizona for 2026.
The recruitment for Juma and what position he will play in college will continue to evolve with more than 14 months before the early signing period for the 2026 class. Juma will follow 2025 commits Dajon Hinton and WR Gio Richardson who are also Arizona commits from Chandler.