Arizona gets game time and TV Network for September 28 at Utah
Arizona will kickoff at 7:15 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN for their September 28 game at Utah. The Utah game will be the second game this season on ESPN and the third on national television for Arizona. Arizona played on ESPN in their season-opening win over New Mexico and on Fox during their loss on Friday at Kansas State.
The only other Arizona game with a scheduled game time and network is November 15 versus Houston. Arizona and Houston will kickoff at 8:15 PM MST on Fox Sports 1. Arizona has a bye week before they play at Utah. Following the Utah game. Arizona will return home to host Texas Tech on October 5.
It is difficult to project which Arizona game could be televised on national TV this season. Colorado, Central Florida, TCU and Arizona State could be the games to watch for potential nationally televised games for Arizona for the remainder of the season. How Arizona plays will also have a major impact.
Arizona dropped out of the national rankings after losing to Kansas State on Saturday. Utah is the only team currently ranked remaining on the 2024 Arizona schedule. The Utes are 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Central Florida, BYU and ASU are among others receiving votes.
Arizona is 20-26-1 all-time versus Utah. The Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak to the Utes in 2023. Arizona dominated an injured Utah 42-18 in Tucson in 2023. The Wildcats have not won in Salt Lake City since a 42-10 win in 2014. Arizona has lost its last three games at Utah.
No point spread has been released for Arizona at Utah. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Utah with a 72.5 percent chance of beating Arizona. Utah is 3-0 in 2024 with wins over Southern Utah, Baylor (in a non-conference game) and Utah State. Utah is at number 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday.