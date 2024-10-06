Arizona gets votes in one poll and falls precipitously in ESPN FPI
Arizona received votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll but fell precipitously in the ESPN Football Power Index after their 28-22 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. Arizona did not receive any votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Amazingly, Arizona is ranked ahead of Texas Tech in the Coaches Poll.
Arizona is 32nd with 12 points under others receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Arizona was 26th in the Associated Press Top 25 with 106 points and 28th in the AFCA Coaches Poll with 44 points last week. The highest ranking for Arizona this season was 20th in the AP Top 25 in the week two and three polls.
Arizona has had a roller coaster in the last few weeks in the FPI. After the loss to Texas Tech, Arizona dropped 12 spots to 56th in the FPI. Arizona moved up 18 spots in the FPI after their week five win over Utah. BYU will present another opportunity to move up in the rankings when the teams play in Provo on Saturday.
Arizona now has a 68.9 percent chance to win six games and get bowl eligible, but only a 1.8 percent chance to win the Big XII per the FPI. BYU who is ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 is the only ranked team remaining on the 2024 Arizona schedule. Most of the remaining games for Arizona are a toss-up.
Opponent
Date
Chance of winning
at BYU
10/12
32.2
Colorado
10/19
44.9
West Virginia
10/26
48.7
At Central Florida
11/2
32.2
Houston
11/9
74.5
At TCU
11/23
39.0
Arizona State
11/30
52.5
Arizona was projected to finish with a 7-5 record by the FPI after beating Utah last week. The loss to Texas Tech has dropped the projection for Arizona based on individual games to 5-7. That contrasts with the over two-thirds projection of finishing with at six wins to become bowl eligible.
Arizona has played far more to its FPI ranking than its spot in the polls. The Wildcats are currently 13th in the Big XII out of 14 teams. Arizona is fifth among Big XII teams in the AFCA coaches polls. For most of the rest of the season, Arizona's games are projected to be toss-ups. Arizona needs to win those games to reach its goals.