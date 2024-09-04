Arizona had far more offensive balance in second half versus New Mexico
Arizona had 278 passing yards, but only 28 rushing in the first half as they led 27-24 at halftime over New Mexico. The Wildcats were far more diversified in the second half versus the Lobos. Arizona needed only 144 passing yards in the second half with 177 rushing yards over the final 30 minutes.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was 12 of 21 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the first half. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had six receptions for 218 yards and three TDs in the first half. Arizona had only nine rushing attempts during the first half versus New Mexico.
First-team running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had five carries for 23 yards in the first half. Second-team RB Quali Conley had four carries for five yards in the first half with three receptions for 29 yards. Croskey-Merritt and Conley wore down New Mexico in the second half on the ground.
Croskey-Merritt had eight carries for 83 yards and a TD in the second half. Conley had six carries for 85 yards and three TDs in the second half. That included a 51-yard TD run, Arizona has to be able to establish the run earlier in games for the rest of the season. Arizona should be able to dictate what they want to do offensively versus Northern Arizona.
Croskey-Merritt ran for 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for New Mexico in 2023. Conley showed off his versatility at RB for Arizona on Saturday. In 2023 for San Jose State, Conley had 842 rushing yards and nine TDs with 27 receptions for 269 yards. Arizona needs to get them more involved early in games.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said on Tuesday "We have to have more distribution with the football." Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had 10 of the 19 completions by QB Noah Fifita and 304 of the 422 yards receiving. Arizona needs more offensive balance all-around and in the passing game. Expect that to be a theme versus NAU.