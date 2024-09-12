Arizona brings multi-game win streak versus Big 12 opponents to Kansas State
Arizona will bring a three-game winning streak versus Big XII opponents to its game on Friday night at Kansas State. Arizona defeated Oklahoma 38-24 in the Alamo Bowl in 2023, beat Texas Tech 28-14 in 2019 and Oklahoma State 59-38 in 2012. Oklahoma State was the last Big XII team to beat Arizona, 37-14 in 2011.
Oklahoma played its last game as a member of the Big XII in football versus Arizona. The Wildcats played their last game as a non-Big XII member in football in that same game in 2023. Arizona hosts Texas Tech on October 5 but does not play Oklahoma State during its inaugural Big XII season.
Arizona leads the All-Time series versus Kansas State this season 5-1-1. The last time Arizona and Kansas State played in 1978 resulted in a 31-0 win for the home team in Tucson. Kansas State earned its only win versus Arizona 42-27 in 1969. The lone tie between the Wildcats was 26 all in 1953.
Arizona is 34-54-6 all-time against their new Big XII rivals. That doesn't include Arizona State, Colorado and Utah who were rivals in the Pac-12 and in the case of the Sun Devils, the Border Conference and WAC also. Most of those games were versus Texas Tech who Arizona is 5-26 against All-time.
- Arizona beat number 12 Oklahoma 38-24 in the 2023 Alamo Bowl
- Arizona beat Texas Tech 28-14 in 2019
- Arizona beat number 18 Oklahoma State 59-38 win in 2012
Arizona is 100-139-9 overall versus all Big XII opponents when Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are included. Arizona is 51–45–1 versus Arizona State, 10-16 versus Colorado and 20–25–2 versus Utah. Arizona has played Big XII teams four times in bowl games including the win over Oklahoma in 2023.
Arizona beat Nebraska 16-13 in the 1998 Holiday Bowl to finish the best season in school history. The WIldcats were fourth in the final polls in 1998. Nebraska beat Arizona 33-0 in the 2009 Holiday Bowl and Arizona was defeated 36-10 by Oklahoma State in the 2010 Alamo Bowl.
Arizona has also played bowl games versus current Big XII members Baylor and Utah when they were members of other conferences. Baylor who was in the Southwest Conference beat Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl. Utah beat Arizona 16-13 in the 1994 Freedom Bowl when the Utes were still in the WAC.