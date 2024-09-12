Arizona has produced top 25 road upset in each of past two seasons
Arizona is seeking to beat a top-25 team on the road for the third consecutive year. Unranked Arizona beat number 19 Washington State 44-6 in 2023 and won 34-27 at number 12 UCLA in 2022. Both wins for Arizona were pivotal points in the last two seasons and the maturation of the football program.
Before the win at UCLA in 2022, Arizona last won a road game over a ranked opponent when it won 42-10 at number 20 Utah in 2014. The 2022 win at UCLA came after three losses to ranked teams earlier that season. The week before winning at UCLA, Arizona lost 45-20 at number 12 Utah.
The 44-6 win at number 19 Washington State in 2023 was the first victory as a starter for Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita was 34-43 for 342 yards in the win. The win over Washington State began a nine-game winning streak for Arizona which is currently the longest in FBS.
Arizona has also defeated number 11 Oregon State, 20th-ranked UCLA, number 16 Utah and 12th-ranked Oklahoma during their nine-game winning streak. The game at Kansas State on Friday is the first for Arizona on the road versus a ranked team since beating Washington State in 2023.
Kansas State has a three-game winning streak dating back to their 28-19 win over North Carolina State in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kansas State started the 2024 season with wins at Tennessee-Martin and at Tulane. Iowa State is the last team to win at Kansas State with a 42-35 win in the final 2023 regular season game.
Kansas State was ranked 19th when they lost to unranked Iowa State. The Wildcats were 1-1 versus ranked teams in 2023. Number seven Texas beat 25th-ranked Kansas State 33-30 in Austin last season. Arizona and Kansas State are playing for the first-time with either team ranked on Friday night in their eighth meeting.