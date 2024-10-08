Arizona homecoming game versus Colorado gets kickoff time
The Arizona homecoming game versus Colorado will have a 1:00 PM Mountain Standard time kickoff on Fox. Arizona will play in the 1:00 PM window for the second consecutive week. Arizona will kick off at 1:00 PM MST this Saturday at BYU. Arizona will have its fourth consecutive game on a major network.
Arizona played on Fox in last week's loss to Texas Tech and in a September 13 loss at Kansas State. ESPN air the September 27 Arizona win at Utah. Colorado is 4-1. The Buffaloes' lone loss was 28-10 at Nebraska on September 7. Colorado has wins over Colorado State, Baylor and Central Florida entering this weekend.
Colorado hosts Kansas State this week. Arizona has 10 wins and 16 losses in their all-time series versus Colorado. The numbers are a bit misleading in the series' history. After losing their first four games versus Colorado from 1931 through 1985, Arizona has won 10 of the last 14 since 1986.
Arizona and Colorado have played every year since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Wildcats have won nine of those 13 games. The most memorable game for Arizona fans versus Colorado was when Khalil Tate set a record for an FBS single game record for a QB with 327 rushing yards.
Arizona is currently given a 44.8 percent chance to beat Colorado per the ESPN Football Power Index. Colorado is a consensus 1.5-point favorite. That number is likely to move depending on the outcomes of the games this weekend. Arizona is 1-4 versus the spread in 2024 and Colorado is 3-2.
Colorado is in a four-way tie for second in the Big XII at 2-0 entering week seven. Arizona is in a six-way tie for sixth place at 1-1. Colorado is a must win for Arizona. The Wildcats have not played well at home in 2024. Arizona was projected to beat Texas Tech by the metrics and the oddsmakers.