Arizona kicker Tyler Loop Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Arizona kicker Tyler Loop was named the Big XII Special Teams Player of the Week after making five of his six field goal attempts and one extra point in the 28-22 Arizona loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Loop set the Arizona record with five goals. The field goals were from 47, 40, 30, 37, and 52 yards.
Loop is first in Arizona history making 86.0 percent of his field goals. In 2021 Loop set the Arizona program record by making all 12 of his field goal attempts after earning the job over Lucas Havrisik during the season. Loop is among the leaders nationally in multiple kicking categories.
Loop is tied for first nationally making 2.4 field goals per game, second with 12 made field goals and with 2.8 attempts per game, while ranking 20th averaging 9.8 points per game. The Arizona single-season record of 23 made field goals in 1994 will almost certainly be broken by Loop in 2024.
The Arizona single-season record for attempts is 29 by Max Zendejas in 1985. Loop needs 61 points to break the Arizona career record of 360 by Zendejas from 1982 through 1985. Loop currently trails Zendejas and running backs Art Luppino and Kadeem Carey on the all-time Arizona scoring list.
Earlier this season Loop had his program record 24 consecutive games with a made field goal broken at Kansas State. Loop has made all 116 of his extra-point attempts during his Arizona career. That is a program record for most consecutive extra points made. Loop is also on pace to set the Arizona single-season scoring record.
At his current pace of 9.8 points per game, Loop would finish with 117.6. Casey Skowron holds the Arizona single-season record with 117 points during the 2014 season. If Arizona qualifies for a bowl game, Loop should easily beat Pollock's record. At his current pace, Loop should become the most prolific kicker in Arizona history.