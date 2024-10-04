Arizona leads ahead of 5-star 2025 PF Koa Peat official visit
Five-power Chandler Perry power forward Koa Peat will visit Arizona this weekend per Joe Tipton of On3. On3 lists Arizona as the leader for Peat with a 20.1 percent chance for a commitment. Peat is the sixth prospect nationally, the third PF and the top-ranked player in Arizona in the 2025 class per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Arizona is the sixth official visit for Peat with two more scheduled. Peat took an unofficial visit to Arizona in February. Per On3, Peat previously visited Arizona State, Texas, Michigan (under the former staff), North Carolina and Houston. Peat has official visits scheduled to Duke on October 18 and Baylor on October 25.
Peat averaged 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game as a junior in earning the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. For his career, Peat has scored 1,649 points. Peat is listed at 6'8 and 220 pounds. Arizona is still seeking its first commitment in the 2025 class.
The recruitment for Peat is wide open. Behind Arizona, Arizona State is projected second with a 13.3 percent chance for a Peat commitment, followed by Texas at 11.4 percent, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, North Carolina and Duke at 9.5 percent. Anything can happen with Peat's recruitment between now and the November 13-20 Early Signing Period.
The On3 scouting report on Peat states he is an active rebounder with the ability to push the ball on the break. Peat's 247 scouting report mentions his need to improve his three-point shooting and the ability to overcome a lack of explosiveness. Peat was also praised for his "maturity, IQ, and leadership ability." by 247Sports.
Oakland transfer Trey Townsend is the only senior front court player on the 2024-25 Arizona roster. The history of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd developing big men should benefit them in recruiting a prospect like Peat. Arizona signed four-star prospects Carter Bryant and Emmanul Stephen in the 2024 class.