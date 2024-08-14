Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu named to Butkus Award preseason watch list
Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu earned another preseason honor on Tuesday after being named to the Butkus Award watch list. Manu was previously named to the Nagurski Award Watch List and Preseason All-Big XII. Manu earned first-team All-Pac 12 in 2023 after leading the conference with 116 tackles.
Manu has significantly exceeded his recruiting ranking as the 917th prospect, 84th LB and 67th player in California in the 2022 class out of legendary Anaheim Servite. The former three-star prospect was a significant contributor as a freshman before his breakout sophomore season in 2023.
Last season was a breakout year for Manu, adding 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups. Manu more than doubled his output of 54 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack and 2.0 PBUs in 2023 as a sophomore. Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis provide Arizona with an elite duo defensively.
Listed at 5'11 and 228 pounds, Manu is an impact player despite being undersized. Manu played in 12 games with seven starts as a freshman, As a sophomore Manu started all 13 games in 2023, Manu had double-digit tackles in five games last season including four games with a career-high 12 tackles.
Arizona linebackers coach Danny Gonzales called Manu the best player at his position in the Big XII. Nick Martin and Collin Oliver of Oklahoma State are the other preseason first-team All Big XII LBs. Arizona and Oklahoma State do not play in 2024. Manu is one of four preseason first-team All Big XII players for Arizona.
Davis, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan also earned preseason first-team All Big XII. New Wildcats coach Brent Brennan has a lot of talent to work with defensively and offensively during the 2024 season. Davis and Manu will be leaders for Arizona defensively.
The semifinalists will be named on November 4 and the finalists on November 25. The Butkus Award will be presented at the ESPN College Football Awards on December 10. No Arizona player has ever won the Butkus Award. The Butkus Award has been presented since the 1985 season with the first two won by Brian Bosworth of Oklahoma.