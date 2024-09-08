Arizona linebackers lead way in dominant defensive performance versus NAU
Arizona linebackers Taye Brown and Jacob Manu both recorded double-figure tackles on Saturday as the defense held Northern Arizona to 198 yards in a 22-10 comeback win on Saturday night. On a night the offense struggled throughout the game, Arizona had a dominant defensive performance.
Manu had 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit in the win over Northern Arizona. Brown had nearly tackles versus NAU than the rest of his career. The sophomore finished with 11 tackles and a half tackle for loss. Brown and Manu could give Arizona one of the best LB tandems nationally in 2024.
Manu could have a chance to be named the Big XII Defensive Player of the Week when that is announced on Monday. Through week two, Manu is 24th nationally averaging 10 tackles per game and Brown is 55th averaging 8.5 TPG. Manu is fourth in the Big XII in TPG and Brown is seventh.
Manu had two tackles on third down and two on fourth down preventing first downs versus NAU. Brown had one tackle on third down that prevented an NAU first down. After Arizona struggled defensively versus New Mexico in the season opener, the Arizona defense carried the Wildcats to the win versus Northern Arizona.
After allowing 110 yards in the first half and trailing 10-6 at halftime, Arizona completely shut down Northern Arizona in the second half. NAU had 88 total yards in the second half. Northern Arizona had two punts, two possessions ended on downs, a safety and a missed field goal on their second-half offensive possessions.
Manu was a preseason All-Big XII. Brown has 17 tackles through the first two games after six and a pass breakup in 2024. Brown could be the most improved player for Arizona in 2024. Brown and Manu will be huge on Friday versus Kansas State. Kansas State is 20th nationally, averaging 249 rushing yards per game.